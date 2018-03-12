Woman, 79, killed in Tinley Park crash

A 79-year-old woman was killed in a crash Sunday in southwest suburban Tinley Park.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. at 167th Street and 80th Avenue, according to Tinley Park police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Armida Reyes, of Tinley Park, suffered multiple injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at 10:14 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. Her death was ruled an accident.

Police were not immediately able to provide additional information about the crash Monday afternoon.