Woman, 79, reported missing from Back of the Yards

Police are searching for a missing 79-year-old woman who was last seen Thursday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

Maria Cardenas was reported missing from the 4500 block of South Hermitage, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Cardenas is described as a 5-foot-6, 215-pound Hispanic woman with brown eyes, gray hair and a medium complexion, police said. She is likely wearing blue jeans, a blue jean jacket and top, black shoes, gold earrings and a black cap.

Anyone with information about Cardenas’ whereabouts should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.