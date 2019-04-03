Woman, 79, reported missing in Chicago

Police are on the lookout for an elderly woman who has gone missing in Chicago.

Gloria Samuel, 79, was last seen on March 12, according to a missing person alert released by Chicago police. It wasn’t known where Samuel went missing from or what she was last seen wearing, but police said she has been known to walk around Clarendon Park and the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

Samuel was described as a 5-foot-7, 125-pound black woman with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion. She may suffer from dementia and other mental disabilities, police said.

Anyone with information about Samuel’s whereabouts is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.