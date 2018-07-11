Woman, 80, missing from South Loop at high risk

Police area looking for an 80-year-old woman who is missing from the South Loop and is believed to be at high risk.

Mable Graham was last seen at McCormick Place in the 2300 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to Chicago Police.

Graham was described as a 5-foot-7 black woman weighing about 140 pounds with black and gray hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket with the word “Essence” written in white, a lavender shirt with the word “Essence” written in white, navy blue pants with sparkles and white Nike shoes with white Nike socks, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.