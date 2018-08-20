Woman, 81, killed in crash in Oak Forest

An 81-year-old woman was killed in a crash Saturday in south suburban Oak Forest.

Genevieve Graff, of Orland Park, was involved in the crash about 10 a.m. at 159th Street and Ridgeland Avenue, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

She was pronounced dead at 4:57 a.m. Sunday at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, the examiner’s office said. An autopsy Monday found she died of blunt force injuries in the crash and her death was ruled an accident.

Oak Forest police were not immediately available Monday afternoon to provide additional information.