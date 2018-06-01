Woman, 82, dies several days after crash in Munster

An 82-year-old woman died last Friday after a car crash in Munster, Indiana.

Juanita Martinez, of Hammond, was involved in the crash about 6:50 p.m. May 22 at Broadmoor and Calumet Avenues, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

She was pronounced dead three days later at 9:30 p.m. May 25 at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy Thursday found she died of multiple injuries from the crash.

Munster Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.