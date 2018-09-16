Woman, 85, injured in Kankakee County crash with semi-trailer

An 85-year-old woman was hurt in a crash with a semi-trailer Thursday morning in Kankakee County.

A 2007 Volvo semi was traveling north on Kankakee County 7000 West Road in Herscher when the driver failed to yield and careened onto Illinois Route 115, where the woman was traveling east in a 2014 Dodge Ram, according to Illinois State Police. The woman was unable to avoid a collision and crashed into the driver’s side of the semi.

She was taken to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee and later airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, state police said.

The driver of the semi, who refused treatment at the scene, was cited for failing to yield at the intersection, state police said.