Woman, 86, dies of injuries in Wheeling crash

An 86-year-old woman died Sunday from injuries she suffered in a crash earlier in the month in northwest suburban Wheeling.

Joan W. Gerrard, of Deerfield, was involved in the crash about 3:10 p.m. April 17 in the 200 block of West Dundee Road, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

She was pronounced dead at 3:46 a.m. Sunday at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge of injuries from striking a fixed object in the crash, the medical examiner’s office said.

Wheeling police were not immediately able to provide additional information.