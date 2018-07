Woman, 86, reported missing from Northwest Side has been found safe

An 86-year-old woman reported missing from her home in the Budlong Woods neighborhood on the Northwest Side has been found safe.

Shmouni Armoush was reported missing from the 5300 block of North Rockwell, Chicago Police said Tuesday. She was last seen by a neighbor around June 25.

Police said Tuesday evening that she had been found safe, but did not provide additional information.