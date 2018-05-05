Woman, 95, dies after driving vehicle into Aurora retention pond

A 95-year-old woman died after losing control of her car and driving it into a retention pond Friday afternoon in west suburban Aurora.

At 1:35 p.m., Helen A. Duncan was driving her 1997 Ford Crown Victoria south on DuPage Parkway at a high speed when she made a hard right turn to go west on Bilter Road, according to Aurora police. She then lost control of the car, left the roadway and drove into the retention pond.

Several people, including an off-duty DuPage County Forest Preserve police officer and and an off-duty auxiliary police officer from Cicero, quickly dove into the water in an effort to save Duncan before police and fire crews showed up, police said.

Duncan was ultimately taken to Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, where she was pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m., police said. As of Saturday morning, autopsy results were pending.

Divers with the Aurora Fire Department later swept the pond to confirm there wasn’t anybody else in Duncan’s Crown Victoria at the time of the crash, police said.