Woman accidentally shoots boyfriend in Uptown

A woman accidentally shot her boyfriend Tuesday morning in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

The 36-year-old was in an argument with her 24-year-old boyfriend about 7:35 a.m. in the 900 block of West Wilson Avenue when the gun discharged and he was struck in the abdomen, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment and told investigators she had shot him accidentally, police said. She was taken into custody, but was later released without charges.