Woman accidentally shoots herself in chest in South Shore

A woman suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday night in the South Shore.

The 20-year-old accidentally shot herself in the chest about 7 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Coles, according to Chicago police.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was in critical condition, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Area Central detectives were investigating.