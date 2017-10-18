Woman airlifted after crash in NW Indiana

A woman was airlifted to a hospital after she was injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

About 3:15 p.m., a 69-year-old Portage man driving a GMC Safari was waiting to cross the southbound lanes of State Road 49 as he traveled west on County Road 600 North in Liberty Township, according to the Porter County sheriff’s office.

The GMC’s driver thought he had time to cross the intersection when he entered the left lane of southbound traffic and was struck by a 2006 Ford F-150 that was being driven by 61-year-old Chesterton man.

A 68-year-old woman who was riding in the Ford suffered injuries and was taken to Porter County Airport, where she was flown to a hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials described her injuries as “incapacitating,” but did not provide additional information.