Woman among 2 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

A man and woman were wounded in a shooting Friday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 11 p.m., the two were standing near each other outside in the 700 block of North Ridgeway Avenue when shots rang out, according to Chicago police.

Neither person saw the shooter, police said. The 23-year-old woman was struck twice in her leg and the 35-year-old man was shot once in his torso.

Both of their conditions had stabilized at hospitals, according to police. The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital and the man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Area North detectives were investigating.