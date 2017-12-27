Woman and her dog rescued from water in Lake Forest

A woman and her dog were rescued from the frigid waters of Lake Michigan on Tuesday in north suburban Lake Forest.

Emergency crews responded about 3 p.m. to a call reporting the woman and her dog in the water at Forest Park Beach, according to the Lake Forest Fire Department.

Firefighters found her on a break wall and used a rope to secure and assist her up a ladder to a concrete walkway, the department said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment in good condition.

The dog had gone into the water and the woman had followed the dog, but both were out of the water when firefighters and paramedics arrived, according to Lt. Matt Rausch.

The dog was taken by police to an animal hospital, where it was treated and released, Rausch said.