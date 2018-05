Woman arrested for abducting her 5-month-old son in Austin

A woman wanted for abducting her 5-month-old son Sunday from the West Side Austin neighborhood has been arrested, according to Chicago Police.

Detectives reported early Friday that Mary Johnson, 38, had been located and arrested in connection with the child abduction.

A child protection warrant was active Tuesday night for Johnson’s arrest. Johnson’s baby was going to be delivered to the Department of Child and Family Services once she was arrested, police said.