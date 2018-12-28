Woman attacked by masked man as she walks out of her home in Gresham

Police are warning residents of an attempted sexual assault of a woman Friday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 27-year-old woman was walking out of her home to leave for work about 4:30 a.m. when a man grabbed her from behind, placed her in a chokehold and tried to take off her clothes in the 8300 block of South Paulina Street, according to Chicago police.

The man, believed to be between 25 and 30-years-old, was wearing all black clothes and a black ski mask. He ran off through an alley south of 83rd Street, police said.

No injuries were reported and the woman did not require any medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives (312) 747-8271.