Woman beaten during Park Manor carjacking

A woman was beaten, robbed and carjacked early Thursday in the South Side Park Manor neighborhood.

The 30-year-old woman was driving about 1 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Wabash when a male opened her car’s door, pulled her out and started to beat her, according to Chicago Police. He then robbed the woman and stole her car.

Illinois State Police later located the car on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 65th Street, police said. The woman refused medical treatment.

No one was in custody Thursday morning as Area Central detectives investigated.