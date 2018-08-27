Woman beaten, sexually assaulted in West Town alley: cops

Police issued a warning of a sexual assault that happened Sunday morning in the West Town neighborhood.

About 7 a.m., a woman was walking on a sidewalk in the 1200 block of West Ohio Street when a “male approached the victim, pulled her into a nearby alley, beat her severely and sexually assaulted her”, Chicago police said.

Police didn’t offer a specific description of the person, but told residents to be aware of their surroundings and to walk in pairs or groups.

Anyone with information on the sexual assault was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.