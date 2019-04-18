Woman, boy thrown from SUV in Portage rollover crash

A woman and her 4-year-old son were ejected from an SUV when a tire blew out and caused it to roll over April 17 in Portage, Indiana. | Indiana State Police

A woman and her 4-year-old son were injured in a rollover crash Wednesday on I-94 in northwest Indiana.

The 23-year-old Gary woman was driving a GMC Envoy in the westbound lanes when a tire blew out at 7:35 p.m. just past the Portage exit, according to a statement from Indiana State Police.

The blowout caused the GMC to veer to the right off the road and start to roll over into a ditch and back up onto Southport Road, state police said. The driver and the boy, who was in the rear right passenger seat, were ejected from the vehicle as it rolled.

A 23-year-old Gary man who was riding in the front passenger seat and the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, who was in a child safety seat, remained inside the SUV, state police said.

The woman was airlifted to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

The boy suffered injuries to his leg and was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary, state police said. The man and the girl, who were not injured, were also taken to the hospital to be checked out.