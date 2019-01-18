Woman burglarizes KFC, Taco Bell in Glen Ellyn

Police are investigating a burglary at a KFC and Taco Bell Friday morning in west suburban Glen Ellyn.

About 8:30 a.m., employees opening the combined KFC and Taco Bell restaurant located at 370 Roosevelt Road encountered a woman inside that they did not know. They left the restaurant and called 911, Glen Ellyn police said.

Officers searched the building and the surrounding area but could not find the woman, police said.

She was described as wearing a dark “puffy” coat with brown fur around the hood, dark pants, black shoes, a gray scarf and a black backpack, police said.

No one was injured and it was unclear if anything was stolen, police said.