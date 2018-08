Woman carjacked, robbed at gunpoint in Austin

A woman was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint Friday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

About 4:30 a.m., the 52-year-old woman was driving in the 5900 block of West Superior Street when two armed males approached and robbed her of cash and the vehicle, Chicago Police said.

They drove away east with the woman’s 2017 black Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Area North detectives were investigating.