Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Gresham

A woman’s vehicle was stolen at gunpoint Saturday night in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The woman, 39, was carjacked about 9:40 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Vincennes, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was driving when two unknown offenders bumped the rear of her vehicle in traffic and then approached her with a handgun, police said.

No injuries were reported, police said.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigate.