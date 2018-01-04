Woman carjacked in West Garfield Park

A woman was carjacked Thursday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 39-year-old woman was stopped at a red light at 11:39 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Harrison when another vehicle bumped into the rear of her vehicle, according to Chicago Police. Three men got out of that vehicle and demanded that she give up her vehicle.

One or more of the men then drove off in the woman’s vehicle, police said. No one was in custody Thursday afternoon as Area North detectives investigated.