Woman carjacked while sitting in unlocked car in Logan Square

A 48-year-old woman was carjacked early Thursday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

She was sitting in her car with the doors unlocked about 3 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Central Park when a male opened her car door and forced her out, according to Chicago Police.

The woman ran away in fear and the suspect drove off in her vehicle, police said. No injuries were reported, and the suspect did not appear to have a weapon.

Area North detectives are investigating the incident.