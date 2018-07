Woman caught in Lawndale gunfire

A woman was wounded in a shooting Friday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

About 11:30 p.m., the 34-year-old was sitting in her parked car in the 4000 block of West Grenshaw Street when three people exited a nearby tan van in an empty lot and opened fire, Chicago Police said.

The woman was struck in her leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, according to police. Detectives were unsure if she was the target of the shooting.