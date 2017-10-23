Woman charged after 7-year-old girl accidentally shot

A woman is facing a misdemeanor charge after a 7-year-old girl was wounded in an accidental shooting last week in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Shataqua Elmore, 36, faces one misdemeanor count of child endangerment, according to Chicago Police.

Just after 3 p.m. on Oct. 15, the child found the weapon in a home in the 9100 block of South Blackstone, and while playing with the gun, it discharged, striking her in the chest, police said.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said. Officers recovered the handgun.

Elmore, who lives on the same block as where the shooting happened, was arrested at 3:44 p.m. Friday and is scheduled to appear in court at Branch 35-2 on Nov. 10, police said.