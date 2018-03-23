Woman charged after police find nearly 200 grams of cocaine at Woodstock home

A woman is facing felony charges after police recovered nearly 200 grams of cocaine and more than $14,000 in cash during a search of a home Monday in northwest suburban Woodstock.

Daisy R. Cazares, 34, of Woodstock, was charged with felony counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

The search was carried out after a two-month investigation into numerous complaints of drug sales at the home in the 900 block of Quill Lane, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives seized $14,030 in cash, 197.8 grams of cocaine, packaging materials and digital scales. The value of the cocaine was estimated at $19,780.

Cazares is being held at the Kane County Jail on $15,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said. Her next court date was set for April 19.