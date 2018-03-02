Woman charged with burglarizing Naperville home after girl calls police

A west suburban woman has been charged with burglarizing a Naperville home after crawling through a window to get inside.

A girl living in the home called police just after 10:30 a.m. Friday when a woman crawled through a window in the 400 block of River Bend Road, according to Naperville police. The woman left when she saw the girl.

Authorities identified the suspect as Daniella A. Harris, 31, who was charged with a felony count of residential burglary and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the life or health of a child, police said.