Woman charged with cutting man during domestic fight in Bronzeville

A woman has been charged with cutting a man, then herself during a domestic fight early Wednesday in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

Tianna Herbert, 24, cut the man with a knife at 3:09 a.m. in the 4100 block of South Prairie, according to Chicago Police.

The 34-year-old man suffered minor injuries in the fight and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The woman cut herself and also suffered minor injuries, and was taken to Mercy Hospital and Medical Center.

Herbert, of the same block where the attack happened, was scheduled to appear in domestic court on Tuesday.