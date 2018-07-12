Woman charged with domestic battery for Near North Side stabbing

A woman has been charged with stabbing a man and another woman Tuesday morning in a domestic attack on the Near North Side.

Enosha Walls, 20, was charged with misdemeanor counts of battery causing bodily harm and domestic battery causing bodily harm, according to Chicago Police.

Walls spotted a 27-year-old man she knew in a vehicle with a 26-year-old woman about 11 a.m. in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue, police said. She approached the vehicle and an argument ensued.

During the argument, the man and woman got out of the vehicle and Walls stabbed them both multiple times, police said.

The man suffered stab wounds to both legs and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized.

The woman suffered lacerations to both arms and was treated by paramedics at the scene, police said.

Walls was being held without bail at the Cook County Jail, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

She was previously released on electronic monitoring in April on an armed robbery charge, according to Cook County court records. Her next court date for the stabbing case was scheduled for July 26 before Judge Megan Goldish.