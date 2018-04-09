Woman charged with DUI after causing fatal crash on I-80 near Hazel Crest

A 29-year-old woman was charged with a DUI after causing a crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 80 near south suburban Hazel Crest that left the man who was riding with her dead.

About 2 p.m., a black 2015 Infiniti sedan was traveling east in the middle lane of I-80 near Interstate 294 at a high rate of speed when the driver, Chiquita M. Roundtree, lost control of the car, according to Illinois State Police. The Infiniti then sideswiped a gray 2006 Pontiac sedan before crashing into the rear of a gray 2006 Nissan sedan as it spun out of control.

The Infiniti ultimately overturned as a result of the impact with the other cars, state police said. Alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor in the crash.

The Infiniti’s passenger, 36-year-old Michael A. James, was taken to South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, where he died at 2:55 p.m., according to state police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He lived in south suburban Country Club Hills.

Roundtree, of Country Club Hills, was treated and released from Christ Medcial Center in Oak Lawn after suffering injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, state police said.

No other injuries were reported, state police said.

Roundtree was charged with a felony count of aggravated DUI involving death, according to state police and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. She is being held at Cook County Jail on $30,000 bond awaiting a Tuesday court hearing.