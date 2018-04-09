A 29-year-old woman was charged with a DUI after causing a crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 80 near south suburban Hazel Crest that left the man who was riding with her dead.

About 2 p.m., a black 2015 Infiniti sedan was traveling east in the middle lane of I-80 near Interstate 294 at a high rate of speed when the driver, Chiquita M. Roundtree, lost control of the car, according to Illinois State Police. The Infiniti then sideswiped a gray 2006 Pontiac sedan before crashing into the rear of a gray 2006 Nissan sedan as it spun out of control.

The Infiniti ultimately overturned as a result of the impact with the other cars, state police said. Alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor in the crash.

The Infiniti’s passenger, 36-year-old Michael A. James, was taken to South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, where he died at 2:55 p.m., according to state police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He lived in south suburban Country Club Hills.

Chiquita M. Roundtree | Cook County Sheriff’s Office

Roundtree, of Country Club Hills, was treated and released from Christ Medcial Center in Oak Lawn after suffering injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, state police said.

No other injuries were reported, state police said.

Roundtree was charged with a felony count of aggravated DUI involving death, according to state police and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. She is being held at Cook County Jail on $30,000 bond awaiting a Tuesday court hearing.