Woman charged with DUI after crashing car into Carol Stream home

A woman had a blood-alcohol level of more than three times the legal limit last month when she crashed her car into a house in west suburban Carol Stream, police said.

Bonnie A. Linker, of Carol Stream, has been charged with two counts of DUI and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, according to Carol Stream police.

About 9:45 a.m. Nov. 29, the 2008 Mercury struck a vehicle in a driveway in the 800 block of Wabash Street, then continued across the lawn, struck a mailbox down the block, continued through two yards, then struck and entered a house, police said.

One person was inside the home at the time of the crash but was not hurt, police said.

The driver of the Mercury, identified as Linker, did not suffer “significant injuries” in the crash, but was taken to Central DuPage Hospital, police said. Breath results obtained at the hospital revealed she had a 0.295 blood-alcohol content.

Linker was also charged with improper lane usage, driving left of center, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving on the sidewalk, police said. Court information was not immediately available.