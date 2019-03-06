Woman charged with DUI after crashing into house in Bolingbrook

A woman has been charged with DUI after crashing her car into a southwest suburban Bolingbrook home Tuesday evening.

Tammy Carlson, 51, told police she was distracted by her cell phone before veering off the street and crashing into a house shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Waterside Drive, according to Bolingbrook police Lieutenant Anthony Columbus.

Open alcohol containers were seen by police in plain view in the vehicle, Columbus said. Residents were home at the time of the accident but were not injured, while Carlson was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Bolingbrook Building and Fire departments have “assessed significant structural damage to the residence and are working to make the structure safe,” Columbus said. Carlson was charged with other traffic violations in addition to the DUI, and has been released on bond.

The accident is still under investigation by the Bolingbrook police traffic unit.