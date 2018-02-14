Woman charged with felonies after 6th DUI, 2 crashes in 5 minutes in Aurora

Leah R. Behrens, 33, was charged with her 6th DUI on Feb. 6 in Aurora. | Aurora Police Department.

A woman was charged with her 6th DUI after causing two accidents within five minutes on Feb. 6 in west suburban Aurora.

Leah R. Behrens, 33, of the first block of Chatham Place in Montgomery, was charged with felony counts of driving under the influence, obstructing justice and driving on a revoked license, Aurora Police said.

Behrens was involved in two crashes in a five minute span while driving a 2002 Mitsubishi Galant, police said.

The first crash occurred about 6:35 p.m. when Behrens hit two vehicles stopped at a stop light at Lake Street Route 31 and Illinois Avenue, police said. No injuries were reported.

Behrens drove away from the scene of the crash for about 2.5 miles. At about 6:40 p.m. she hit a pickup truck carrying three children while traveling southbound at Broadway and Hazel, police said.

Behrens was traveling southbound and struck the truck, which was traveling northbound, while trying to turn left, police said. No injuries were reported.

Officers who were at a nearby restaurant responded and found Behrens intoxicated at the scene of the second crash.

She was taken to an Aurora Hospital and released, and then taken to a second Aurora hospital where she did not cooperate with blood and urine tests and was charged with one felony count of obstructing justice, police said.



Behrens was also charged with several misdemeanor traffic charges, including two additional DUI charges, failure to yield while turning left, operating an uninsured vehicle, driving without insurance, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.