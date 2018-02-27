Woman charged with forgery after giving school fake address

A woman was charged with forgery after she gave school officials a false address in southwest suburban Orland Park.

Manal A. Nofal, 38, of the 8000 block of 160th Place in Tinley Park , was charged with felony forgery on Thursday, according to Orland Park Police.

Orland School District 135 officials notified police that a relative of a student at a District 135 school had submitted fraudulent documents claiming a false address in May of 2017, police said.

After investigating, police learned that Nofal had submitted a fraudulent rental lease, claiming that she was living at a residence in the 15800 block of Wolf Road, in order for a family member to be within the boundaries to attend a District 135 school. The address she provided was for a retail establishment, police said.

After school officials confronted Nofal about living outside the boundaries of the district, she provided more fake documents to attempt to prove residency at the false address, police said.

Orland Park police obtained a warrant for her arrest and she was arrested at her home by Tinley Park police and turned over to the custody of Orland Park police on Thursday.

Nofal appeared before the Cook County 5th district court on Friday. Her bond was set at $10,000 and she is set to appear in court again on March 14.