Woman charged with hit-and-run crash involving lawn mower on Near West Side

A woman is accused of leaving the scene of an August crash that involved a 60-year-old man riding a lawn mower.

Anlondria Gissendanner, 23, faces two felony counts of failure to report an accident with injuries, according to Chicago police.

Gissendanner was driving a Ford Crown Victoria when she sideswiped a 2016 Dodge driven by a 24-year-old woman, police said.

As Gissendanner was trying to speed away from the scene, she struck the man riding the stand-up lawn mower, police said.

Both the woman in the Dodge and the man on the lawn mower were taken to hospitals for treatment, and both were expected to survive.