Woman charged with home invasion, battery in Buffalo Grove

A woman was charged with breaking into a home and assaulting a woman Thursday afternoon in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove.

Justice Murphy, 21, of Sauk Village, was charged with home invasion, aggravated battery and damage to property, according to a statement from the Buffalo Grove Police Department.

About 4:20 p.m., Murphy broke into the home of an 51-year-old woman in Buffalo Grove, police said.

The woman fought off Murphy, escaped her home and then called authorities, police said. Officers found Murphy in the woman’s home and arrested her.

Both Murphy and the woman were taken to Northwest Community Hospital, according to police. The woman was released while Murphy remains hospitalized for observation.

Neither Murphy nor the woman had prior contact with one another before the incident, police said.