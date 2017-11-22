Woman charged with robbing White Castle in Hammond, Ind. at gunpoint

A 36-year-old woman has been charged with the Tuesday afternoon armed robbery a northwest Indiana fast-food restaurant.

About 12:15 p.m., Kristin Marie Escamilla approached the drive-thru window of a White Castle at 7921 Indianapolis Blvd., Hammond Police said.

Escamilla robbed the business with a black handgun and drove off in a silver Chrysler Sebring with no license plates, police said.

Even without plates, investigators were able to identify her vehicle within an hour using a law enforcement computer database, police said. She was taken into custody about seven hours after the robbery.

Escamilla was subsequently charged with a count of robbery, police said.