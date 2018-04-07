Woman charged with shooting dog to break up fight in Montgomery

A woman has been charged with discharging a firearm in an incident involving her dog and another’s in southwest suburban Montgomery.

Aubrey Wells, 45, was charged with discharge of a firearm, Montgomery police said. Mark Gomez, 58, who lived in the same block as Wells in Montgomery, was charged with keeping a dangerous animal.

About 1:10 p.m. on March 26, the two were in a vacant lot in the 1300 block of Pearl Street when Gomez’s dog attacked Well’s dog, police said.

As the dogs fought each other, Well’s shot a firearm and struck Gomez’s dog, apparently to separate the two, police said. The dogs were finally separated and then taken to a local animal hospital for their injuries.

Gomez and Wells were both scheduled to appear in court April 26.