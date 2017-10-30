Woman charged with stabbing man during argument in Wonder Lake

A woman has been charged with stabbing a man during an argument Sunday night in far northwest suburban Wonder Lake.

Heather Bradigan, 33, faces charges of aggravated battery, aggravated battery to a peace officer, and resisting arrest, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

About 9:15 p.m., deputies responded to a reported attack in the 7400 block of Maple Drive in unincorporated Wonder Lake.

They found a 36-year-old man, who said he had been stabbed by Bradigan during an argument, according to the sheriff’s office. She had left the scene before deputies arrived.

The victim was taken with minor injuries to Centegra Hospital in McHenry, where his condition was stabilized.

Bradigan was eventually found in the 7400 block of Hancock Drive in Wonder Lake, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Wonder Lake resident was ordered held on a $75,000 bond, and is next scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Wednesday.