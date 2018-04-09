Woman charged with stealing credit cards and spending thousands downtown

A Chicago woman is charged with spending over $5,000 dollars with stolen credit cards | AP file photo

A woman has been charged with stealing someone’s purse in the Loop and charging thousands of dollars to their credit cards.

Christine Frederick, of Rogers Park, was recently charged with felony counts of unlawful possession of a credit card and continuing financial crimes, Illinois State Police said.

On Jan. 29, Frederick stole someone’s purse and wallet in the Corner Bakery at 200 N. LaSalle Dr., police said.

She charged over $5,400 to the stolen credit cards at Macy’s in the Loop, and at Nordstrom and Bed Bath and Beyond in River North, police said.

Frederick was already wanted for a probation violation from a pervious credit card fraud scheme in the Loop, police said.

She was taken into custody and was scheduled for a bond hearing.