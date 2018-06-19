Woman critical after car sinks in retention pond in Lake in the Hills

Two women were hospitalized, one in critical condition, after a car went off the road into a retention pond Monday evening in northwest suburban Lake in the Hills.

Authorities were called about a submerged vehicle at 5:57 p.m. in the 3900 block of Willow View Drive, according to a statement from Lake in the Hills police. The 2003 Lexus had been southbound when it left the road and entered the water.

Crews arrived to find two women, ages 19 and 34, along the shoreline, police said. The younger woman made it out of the water on her own while a bystander helped to pull out the 34-year-old, who was unresponsive. Officers began resuscitation efforts when they arrived.

Both women were taken to Centegra Hospital in Huntley, where the older woman was in critical condition, police said.

The car, which was submerged under 12 feet of water, was rowed out of the pond by 8:15 p.m., according to police. The cause of the crash remained under investigation Tuesday morning.