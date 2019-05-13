Woman critically hurt in high-speed Beach Park crash

A woman was critically injured in a crash Monday in north suburban Beach Park.

A 23-year-old man was driving the 2005 Chevrolet Corvette at a high speed about 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Sheridan Road near Ganster Road in Beach Park, according to statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

He lost control and the car crossed into the northbound lanes before veering off the road to hit a utility pole and several trees, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers arrived to find his passenger, a 27-year-old Waukegan woman, unconscious on the ground near the Corvette, she sheriff’s office said. She was airlifted to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with “critical, life-threatening injuries.”

The driver was taken to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening., the sheriff’s office said.

The driver has not been charged, but the crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit, according to Sgt. Christopher Covelli.

Covelli said speed appeared to be a significant factor in the crash, but it was not immediately clear whether the driver was impaired.

Another Beach Park crash on Sunday left a man dead and two other people injured when a car crashed into the Benton Township Assessor’s Office building near Kenosha and Green Bay roads.