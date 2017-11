Woman critically hurt when she got head stuck in gate on North Side

A woman was critically injured when she got her head stuck in a gate Friday afternoon in the Lathrop Homes neighborhood on the North Side.

At 12:12 p.m., the woman got her head stuck between the bars of the gate in the 1600 block of West Fullerton according to Fire Media Affairs Director Larry Langford. It was unclear how she ended up stuck in the gate.

The woman was taken in critical condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Langford said.