Woman critically injured in Englewood fire

A woman was critically injured in a house fire early Wednesday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The fire broke out on the first floor of the home about 1:05 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Racine Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A 56-year-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, fire officials said. No other injuries were reported.

Four others were displaced by the fire, officials said.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.