Woman critically injured in Lake Shore Drive crash on North Side

A woman was critically injured in a crash Saturday afternoon on Lake Shore Drive in the North Side Lake View neighborhood.

The woman, believed to be between 45 and 50 years old, was heading south about 3:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of North Lake Shore Drive when she struck a cement barrier, causing her vehicle to roll over into an embankment, according to Chicago Police.

The woman suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The Police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.