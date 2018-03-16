Woman critically wounded in Little Village drive-by shooting

A 27-year-old woman was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

She was standing with her 27-year-old boyfriend about 6:50 a.m. in the 2400 block of South Whipple when a gray Buick with roughly five males inside pulled up and someone in the rear passenger seat fired shots, according to Chicago Police. The Buick then drove off west on 25th Street.

The woman suffered two gunshot wounds to her right thigh and another gunshot wound to her left thigh, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Her boyfriend wasn’t wounded in the shooting, police said.