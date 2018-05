Woman critically wounded Woodlawn shooting

Police investigate a shooting in the Woodlawn neighborhood early Sunday. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A woman was shot early Monday in a shooting in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

About midnight, the woman was shot in her neck in the 6400 block of South Eberhart Avenue, Chicago Police said.

She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.