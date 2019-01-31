Woman dead, 65-year-old man in critical condition after Chatham fire: police

One person died and another was battling life-threatening burns after being pulled out of a fire early Thursday in the South Side Chatham neighborhood, police said.

At 1:05 a.m., a building in the 8000 block of South Prairie Avenue caught on fire, according to Chicago police and the Chicago Fire Department.

A woman and 65-year-old man were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, both critically injured from the fire, authorities said. The woman died later that morning.

The Cook County medical examiner’s hasn’t confirmed the death.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.